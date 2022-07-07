DA asks govt to come clean on electricity exports to other countries

The DA’s public enterprises shadow minister Galeb Cachalia said he’s written to ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe asking them exactly how much electricity is being sold to other countries.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Eskom to "put South Africa first" and for the government to come clean on its electricity exports to other countries.

The party also wants Parliament to urgently reconvene to debate and find solutions to the several crises in the country including power outages, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

He said the country should be first in line as it faces a power crisis.

"The DA is determined to understand the nature of these contracts, the veracity of these contracts and the efficacy of these contracts so that we can put our country first in this regard. We need to keep the lights on for our industries, for our citizens."

Meanwhile, party leader John Steenhuisen has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that Parliament reconvene to tackle the country's string of challenges.

Steenhuisen said the more the executive fails, the more crucial it is for Parliament to come up with solutions and oversight.