Court grants Rosemary Ndlovu’s lawyer time to make submissions to NDPP

KEMPTON PARK - The Kempton Park Magistrates Court has given the lawyers of convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu time to make submissions to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Ndlovu made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning alongside her co-accused Nomsa Mudau, in a conspiracy to commit murder case.

The former police officer is accused of working with Mudau, who was also a sergeant to try to kill her husband, Justice Mudau.

Ndlovu is already serving six life sentences for murdering her partner and five relatives for life insurance policies.

Rosemary Ndlovu sat in court for over an hour - flanked by prison warders who shared a casual conversation.

Her legcuffs are the only characteristic that afforded her the inmate status as she wore a full face of makeup and a new hairdo.

Ndlovu appeared for two separate matters.

In the first case against her and Nomsa, the court heard how their legal aid representative would be writing to the south Gauteng director of public prosecutions.

The lawyers would not say what the nature of their submissions would be.

In the second matter, Ndlovu is accused of conspiring to murder her colleague, colonel Nthipe Boloka and the investigating officer who was working on her previous case, sergeant Benneth Mabunda.

That matter was also postponed as her co-accused was still at large.

Ndlovu and Nomsa will return to court in September.