Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu due back in court on two different matters

Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of plotting to kill her police colleagues.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu is due back in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday morning on two different matters.

She is currently serving six life sentences for murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

The former cop killed six family members while plotting to kill seven others in order to claim life insurance.

In the first case against her, she's accused of targeting her colleague, Colonel Nthipe Boloka, and the investigating officer who was working on her case, Sergeant Benneth Mabu Nda.

Her co-accused in that matter has been on the run and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

In the second matter, Ndlovu is accused of conspiring with a colleague, Nomsa Mudau, to kill her husband, Justice Mudau.

During her last court appearance, her Legal Aid representative for Ndlovu presented himself before the court.

The matter was postponed to allow for him to consult with his client.