Case against man accused of raping EFF MP's daughter postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The formal bail application for a man accused of raping the adopted teen daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Kenny Motsamai has been postponed to Friday for address verification.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested after Lindokuhle Mokatshi reportedly told Motsamai that she had been sexually assaulted by the man.

Mokatshi was later taken to hospital after she complained about shortness of breath and the 14-year-old passed away two days later.

Motsamai said that medics told him that his daughter had ingested rat poison.

The EFF MP has accused police of failing to take rape and gender-based violence cases seriously.

"Actually we don’t have police officers. I don’t know if Bheki Cele must retrain these people because they are not taking cases very seriously. Instead, they [fail] to attend court with a docket and somebody cannot even apply for bail," Motsamai said.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello responded, saying that Motsamai should report his dissatisfaction with the handling of the case to the provincial complaints service centre.