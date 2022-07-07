Boris Johnson set to announce resignation as Conservative Party leader

Pressure has been mounting for him to throw in the towel - after an influx of sudden resignations from some members of his cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will be stepping down as the Conservative Party leader – but will stay on as prime minister for now.

Pressure has been mounting for him to throw in the towel - after an influx of sudden resignations from some members of his cabinet.

More than 40 ministers and assistants, as well as three cabinet members, have tendered their resignations from the government since late Tuesday.

Resignations continued overnight.

The UK's new education minister Michelle Donelan was the latest to resign on Thursday, after spending only two days in the position.

"I am deeply saddened that it has come to this, but as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice," she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

At the same time, the UK's new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi also called for Johnson to step down due to ho conduct in office.

The BBC is reporting Johnson will announce his exit as Conservative leader today.

This is a developing story, more updates will follow.