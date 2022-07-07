Bail bid of accused in Hillary Gardee's murder expected to resume in court

The daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee, 28-year-old Hillary disappeared from the Nelspruit CBD in late April.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of Hillary Gardee’s murder is scheduled to make another appearance in court on Thursday where his bail application will continue.

Passers-by discovered her body on the roadside, some 40 kilometres away a few days later.

Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa and Mduduzi Gama were arrested in the days following the gruesome discovery of Hillary Gardee's body.

They made their first appearance in the Mbombela Magistrates Court on 9 May.

The men face charges of murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

All three initially abandoned their bail application but Mkhatshwa has since changed his mind.

His bail application kicked off in late May but midway through, his lawyer withdrew, citing a conflict of interest and proceedings were postponed to Thursday.

The EFF’s leadership is expected to join the Gardee family in court on Thursday.