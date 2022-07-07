ANC suggests alternative electricity sources for South Africans

The governing party has held a media briefing following its weekend National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and it is calling for immediate and long-term interventions that will ensure sustainable energy security.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans feel the pinch of increasing prices - coupled with the frustration of rolling blackouts – the African National Congress (ANC) is now urging citizens to start looking at alternative power sources.

The governing party has held a media briefing following its weekend National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and it is calling for immediate and long-term interventions that will ensure sustainable energy security.

It also urged Eskom and the government to communicate more reliably regarding load shedding.

The country has been in the grip of yet another cycle of rolling power cuts that have reached stage 6 load shedding - which was last implemented in 2019.

To bring an end to the load shedding, the ANC NEC has suggested a few measures that could be explored.

"As they [Eskom and government] deal and look into this situation they must also come up with a package of incentives that they will be able to give to the general public to allow them to use alternatives.

"So we are hopeful that while government outlines its own plans, it will also be able to say this is what we will be doing to support small businesses. This is what we are going to be doing to aid indigent houses," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.