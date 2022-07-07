ANC Limpopo distances itself from poster calling for Ramaphosa’s removal

The poster is urging members to gather at ANC headquarters on 15 July to demand the immediate suspension of Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has distanced itself from a poster calling on party members in the province to join demonstrations demanding the removal of party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

It also wants the ANC policy conference, which is just weeks away, converted into a national general council.

A campaign by Ramaphosa’s detractors to put together a march calling for his removal, similar to one led by opposition parties against then-president Jacob Zuma, has caught the ire of the ANC in Limpopo.

Provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said the party’s name was being used for nefarious purposes and that this posed a threat to the newly elected provincial executive committee. He said party members must ignore the poster.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said: “We equally want to caution against individuals that are using the name of the ANC in Limpopo to galvanise support, which we are not part of.”

Other issues the poster said it wanted addressed include increasing minimum wage, reduced petrol prices and an end to load shedding.

It also wants corruption allegations against mining company Glencore investigated as well as Ramaphosa’s immediate removal as head of the country and the ANC.