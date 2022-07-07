ANC Gauteng dismisses claims it can’t reconvene conference due to financial woes

Newly elected secretary general Thembinkosi Nciza said the party was in good standing to proceed.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has dismissed claims that it is facing financial challenges to reconvene its 14th elective provincial conference.

He was speaking at a media briefing on the state of readiness for the elective conference, which is set for Friday.

The ANC in Gauteng is expected to reconvene this weekend for its elective conference after it failed to conclude the programme set for the initial weekend of the gathering last month.

It was called off because of delays in the adoption of credentials and the matter around quarantined votes from the Ekurhuleni region also saw an attempted court interdict.

When asked about this, national spokesperson Pule Mabe declined to comment, saying it was an internal matter and was being dealt with.

Nciza then responded to concerns around financial woes in the party: “The ANC is a very old organisation and if we did follow the financial board of the party, you would have seen that our finances are quite stable.”

Delegates from different regions within the ANC in Gauteng will proceed to elect the provincial executive committee this weekend.