DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper lead inaugural Basadi in Music Awards nominations
The awards are expected to be held on Women's Day, honouring varied talents such as singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers, and creatives in the music ecosystem.
In the spirit of celebrating and showcasing just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine, DJ DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper are amongst the artists who are leading the nominations pack for the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) nominations.
The nominees, announced on Wednesday in Johannesburg, were voted for by the public, with radio personality Dineo Ranaka hosting the nominees' announcement.
DBN Gogo has scooped three nominations for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for _Bambelela. _Pabi Cooper is also up for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana, and also earned a nomination for SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year. DJ Zinhle and Nomfundo Moh are also front of the nominations pack.
The awards event is set to be held on Women's Day - August 9, honouring varied local talents such as singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers, and creatives in the music ecosystem.
Our amazing host ausi o motona @dineoranaka is ready and looking beautifulBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
We are streaming live https://t.co/2Df6prCGoR#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/EF4je8XIyb
CEO and founder of the awards, Hloni Modise said the awards are aimed at celebrating women excellence within the music space. "There is space for us women and I am hoping there through these awards we officially open up that space for all the queens in this country."
Matau congratulated the nominees, adding that the awards have put power in the hands of fans, 'the supporter and lover of South African music.'
Here are the nominees:
Rap/ Hip-hop Artist of the year nominees @Boity@Gigi_Lamayne@nomoozlie@Nadia_nakaiBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Yashna#BIMAnominations pic.twitter.com/8b5JpPyZto
CEOs @hlonza13 Mosadi in Business Achievement Award recipientsBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
We appreciate and look up to you Queens @djzinhle@dineoranaka@leratokganyago#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/9gndRICtOB
Your nominees for Gospel Artist of the year#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/DKyrnh5GrABasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Your nominees for Stylist of the year #BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/hu4gr7c9huBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Your nominees for Songwriter of the yearBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Amahle@azanaofficial_@JamieleeSexton1@Msaki_ZA@skyewandasa#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/KwjRjJTscV
Your nominees for Traditional Artist of the yearBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Basetsana Ba Setse@Candytsamandebe
Ntunja
Zipho Radebe
Mphoroku Moritini#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/yyMLw2Wheh
Your nominees for Music TV Show Presenter of the yearBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Anele Zondo
Helicopter Ndlovu @Lalla_Hirayama @LamiezHolworthy
Lootlove
#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/rsQpI70cPJ
Your nominees for Pop Artist of the yearBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Bonj
Holly Rey
Jacky Carpede
Jamie Lee Sexton
Shekhinah#BIMAnominations pic.twitter.com/Mu4yoxYdq9
Your Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year @Anele@LeratokganyagoBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Lebo Jojo Mokoena
Jabulile Vilakazi
Minenhle Masondo#BIMAnominations pic.twitter.com/Zb5koZ7qiM
Newcomer of the year nominees #BIMAnominations pic.twitter.com/eaI0IBs7eUBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Song of the year nominees #BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/ds3kQ0aSZfBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Your Artist of the year nominees #BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/xLbeFhMvgCBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
@Sofnfree_Africa Dance Artist of the year nominees #BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/yuB4uN2cbDBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Your nominees for Dj of the year @DBNGOGO@DJZinhle@LamiezHolworthy@LeratokganyagoBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Lesego M#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/DLHPlziERw
@ac_wines Jazz Artist of the year nominees#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/wMxGmwK0glBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
@KayaON959 Afropop Artist of the year nomineesBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Amahle @AmandaBlackSA @Nomfundo_Moh @PhumlaMusic @skyewandasa#BIMANominations pic.twitter.com/SkNFcpSFmT
@OfficialSAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the year nominees pic.twitter.com/V40j7mYRe6Basadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022
Your nominees for Social Media Influencer of the year @mihlalii_n @MandzNotHot @khanyisa95 @YayaRSA & Bad Milk pic.twitter.com/F8OracKYkfBasadi In Music Awards (@Basadi_awards) July 6, 2022