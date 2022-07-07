DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper lead inaugural Basadi in Music Awards nominations

The awards are expected to be held on Women's Day, honouring varied talents such as singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers, and creatives in the music ecosystem.

In the spirit of celebrating and showcasing just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine, DJ DBN Gogo and Pabi Cooper are amongst the artists who are leading the nominations pack for the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) nominations.

The nominees, announced on Wednesday in Johannesburg, were voted for by the public, with radio personality Dineo Ranaka hosting the nominees' announcement.

DBN Gogo has scooped three nominations for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for _Bambelela. _Pabi Cooper is also up for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana, and also earned a nomination for SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year. DJ Zinhle and Nomfundo Moh are also front of the nominations pack.

The awards event is set to be held on Women's Day - August 9, honouring varied local talents such as singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers, and creatives in the music ecosystem.

CEO and founder of the awards, Hloni Modise said the awards are aimed at celebrating women excellence within the music space. "There is space for us women and I am hoping there through these awards we officially open up that space for all the queens in this country."

Matau congratulated the nominees, adding that the awards have put power in the hands of fans, 'the supporter and lover of South African music.'

Here are the nominees:

Gospel Artist of the year

Stylist of the year

Your nominees for Traditional Artist of the year



Basetsana Ba Setse@Candytsamandebe

Ntunja

Zipho Radebe

Traditional Artist of the year: Basetsana Ba Setse, Candy Tsamandebe, Ntunja, Zipho Radebe, Mphoroku Moritini

Your nominees for Music TV Show Presenter of the year



Anele Zondo

Helicopter Ndlovu, Lalla Hirayama, Lamiez Holworthy

Lootlove



Music TV Show Presenter of the year: Anele Zondo, Helicopter Ndlovu, Lalla Hirayama, Lamiez Holworthy, Lootlove

Your nominees for Pop Artist of the year



Bonj

Holly Rey

Jacky Carpede

Jamie Lee Sexton

Pop Artist of the year: Bonj, Holly Rey, Jacky Carpede, Jamie Lee Sexton, Shekhinah

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year: Anele, Lerato Kganyago

Lebo Jojo Mokoena

Jabulile Vilakazi

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year: Anele, Lerato Kganyago, Lebo Jojo Mokoena, Jabulile Vilakazi, Minenhle Masondo

Newcomer of the year nominees

Song of the year nominees

Artist of the year nominees