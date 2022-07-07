After Enyobeni Tavern victims laid to rest, families await investigation outcome A funeral service was held on Wednesday in Scenery Park, while there are still many unanswered questions about what happened on that Sunday morning. Enyobeni tavern

Enyobeni tavern deaths EAST LONDON - Keep our children off the streets. That is the message from authorities in the Eastern Cape as the province is still trying to come to terms with the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern. A funeral service was held on Wednesday in Scenery Park, while there are still many unanswered questions about what happened on that Sunday morning.

Scenery Park will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The lingering question on many people’s minds is how were teenagers as young as 13-years-old allowed into a tavern in the early hours of the morning?

The incident has also raised questions as to whether South Africa’s leaders are doing enough for the youth.

But Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane had some encouraging words for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The true measure of a man is not when he stands in times of comfort and convenience but where he stands in a time of challenges and controversy. You are the president of this country, you are the president of our governing party," Mabuyane said.

As the reality begins to sink in for many families who have lost young lives, many are now waiting with bated breath to hear the outcome of the ongoing investigation.