Action Society plans to take legal action against Cele over 'shut up' outburst

Police Minister Bheki Cele's reaction sparked calls by Action Society for him to be removed from office.

JOHANNESBURG - Action Society said that it was planning to take legal action against Police Minister Bheki Cele following his outburst in Gugulethu in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The civil society organisation will be laying criminal charges and complaints against the minister following his reaction to the organisation’s Ian Cameron during a community meeting on crime.

Cameron, who is accused of grandstanding during Cele's address to the community, criticised the minister for the lack of resources to fight crime in the province’s hotspots.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's outburst, which has now gone viral, remains the centre of attention as Action Society launches its bid to have him removed from office.

Cele responded aggressively to criticism against him by the organisation's Cameron during a community engagement on crime in Gugulethu.

"Shut up! Shut up!" Cele screamed at Cameron, who was removed from the venue by the police officers present.

"Why are you doing this? I didn't do anything. He shouted at me and I didn't want to sit down," Cameron said at the time.

The civil rights organisation now plans to lay four charges and complaints against Cele and members of the police who removed him from the community hall.

Action Society will approach the Public Protector to lay a complaint against Cele for what it calls disgraceful conduct, a failure to act in good faith, as well as compromising the credibility of the integrity of his office.

Adding to these calls, Action Society said that it will lodge an additional complaint with Parliament for breaching the member of Parliament's code of conduct.

The last complaint against Cele and the men in blue will be laid with the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), for physical assault.