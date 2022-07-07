A year since Jacob Zuma went to jail, some supporters still unhappy with ruling

The Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma be incarcerated last year and was on this day taken a prisoner.

DURBAN - Today marks a year since former President Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

Some people are still not satisfied with the justice for the decision reached by the Constitutional Court last year.

However, some said the former head of state should not have been treated as though he was bigger than the law.



It was on this day when Zuma was brought to the Estcourt Correctional Centre and jailed and a year later, there are still debates about the arrest.

A man who described himself as Zuma supporter said that the arrest showed that the judiciary was compromised.

“When it comes to the fairness of the justice system, South African is captured and it’s been long captured,” he said.

Meanwhile, an Estcourt resident said there was nothing wrong about Zuma being jailed, saying the law should be respected.

"Everyone must be equal before the law. If somebody is wrong, has killed or has stolen money from the government they must face the law all the time."

Zuma is currently serving the rest of his sentence at his home in Nklandla after being released on medical parole.

