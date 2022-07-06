Zim civil servants threaten to strike in 2 weeks as cost of living spikes

The main teachers’ union, Zimta, isn't among those who've made the threat yet, but teachers are worried about their diminishing purchasing power.

HARARE - Civil servants in Zimbabwe have just given notice that they'll go on strike in two weeks as the cost of living continues to rise.

The main teachers’ union, Zimta, isn't among those who've made the threat yet, but teachers are worried about their diminishing purchasing power.

Teachers get a cushioning allowance of $175 on top of their fast-diminishing salaries but this is proving scant comfort.

It's not just teachers feeling the pinch boarding school parents said they were being told to urgently top up fees as there was not enough money left to provide boarding school meals for their children.

Zimbabwe is a land of contrasts while in the capital Harare last week top of the range tractors were on display at a local the Agricultural show. Meanwhile, in the rural areas, hunger is biting and people are struggling to survive.

The World Food Programme has just added Zimbabwe to its list of hunger hotspots to watch.

What's certain is that price misery and its knock-on effects on the majority of families is here to stay for some time in Zimbabwe and will almost certainly worsen.