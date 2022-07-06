Theewaterskloof municipality to keep assisting victims of Grabouw fire

The acting municipal manager for the municipality, Boy Manqoba Ngubo, said that local government would continue to assist the victims who had lost everything.

CAPE TOWN - The Theewaterskloof local municipality said that it would continue to assist more than 200 people who lost their homes and personal belongings during a fire at the Waterworks informal settlement at the weekend.

The affected families have met to discuss the way forward and the process of rebuilding their lives.

He said that grants would be paid to beneficiaries.

"Two hundred and six is the confirmed number, because we got the ID numbers. We needed to activate it for Home Affairs because this week, as you know, the Sassa grants are being paid out. Our worry was then some of them have lost their IDs in the fire," Ngubo said.

Residents have urged national government to provide them with proper housing and to avail more pockets of land in the Overberg.