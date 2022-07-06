Sello Maake kaNcube on latest play: Bloke and His American Bantu

“I think the role of art in the fight against apartheid is best illustrated by Modisane's visit to the US. He crisscrossed the country, delivering public lectures, and mobilising people against apartheid. You would recall, for instance, that shortly after his visit to the US, Miriam Makeba addressed the UN and ultimately in 1966, apartheid was declared a crime against humanity” said Maake kaNcube.

The show relives the camaraderie that developed between Bloke Modisane and Langston Hughes, writers and activists from Sophiatown, South Africa, and Harlem in New York, respectively. The story is set in the 1960s, when Modisane was exiled in London, and Hughes through his contacts in the US, organised a lecture series for him in various states across the US. This play traces the intellectual discourse that transpired between the two scribes from 1960 to 1967, a period during which they exchanged well over 50 letters.

“There are a lot of things that audiences learn from a play of this kind. For one, the importance of genuine friendships in our lives is one of the themes that come out strongly. It's important to have a friend whom you know will always have your back, and will keep believing in you the same way that Langston kept believing in Bloke until he got his breakthrough.

"Secondly, our freedom was not free. Men and women sacrificed their lives, were persecuted, banished and went to exile, leaving their loved ones behind. The life of exile itself was not plain sailing, as the like of Bloke illustrates. Lastly, because our freedom was not won on the battlefield, the role of thinkers, intellectuals and thinkers is bigger than we care to acknowledge,” said Maake kaNcube on what he wishes the audience takes away from the play.