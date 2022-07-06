Sello Maake kaNcube on latest play: Bloke and His American Bantu
Starring award-winning actors Josias Dos Moleele and Anele Nene, the story explores a simple friendship that led to international solidarity and cultural exchange between South Africa and Black America.
JOHANNESBURG – “The story of Bloke Modisane and Langston Hughes is a timeless one. It is a story of brotherhood, of love and care between man and man. There is nothing as inspiring as seeing black men loving each other and allowing themselves to be vulnerable in front of one another. The camaraderie between these two scribes is something to be cherished and emulated,” said Sello Maake kaNcube to Eyewitness News.
The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation brings Bloke and His American Bantu to the South African State Theatre (SAST) from Thursday, the 7th of July, to the 24th of July 2022, with performances from Tuesdays to Sundays weekly.
The play is written by prominent author Dr Siphiwo Mahala and directed by Maake kaNcube.
Starring award-winning actors Josias Dos Moleele and Anele Nene, the two-hander deftly explores a simple friendship that led to international solidarity and cultural exchange between South Africa and Black America.
“The story is also important in our historic moment. Next year, 2023, will be Modisane's centenary and also marks the 60th anniversary of his lecture in the US as well as the publication of his seminal text, Blame Me on History. All of these factors speak to the role of intellectuals and the importance of international solidarity in our broader struggle against apartheid,” said Maake kaNcube.
According to South African History Online Modisane was born on 28 August 1923, and grew up in Sophiatown, Johannesburg. His father was murdered and his sister died from malnutrition at a very young age. His mother ran a shebeen in order to provide the family with livelihood means.
Modisane wrote: My mother accepted her life, and I suppose, so did the other shebeen queens; they chose this life and accommodated the hazards. My mother wanted a better life for her children, a kind of insurance against poverty by trying to give me a prestige profession, and if necessary would go to jail whilst doing it." (Modisane, Blame Me on History )
According to the Poetry Foundation, Hughes was a central figure in the Harlem Renaissance - the flowering of black intellectual, literary, and artistic life that took place in the 1920s in a number of American cities, particularly Harlem. A major poet, Hughes also wrote novels, short stories, essays, and plays. He sought to honestly portray the joys and hardships of working-class black lives, avoiding both sentimental idealization and negative stereotypes.
“We younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, it doesn’t matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly too," he wrote in his essay The Negro Artist and the Racial Mountain.
