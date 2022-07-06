Scenery Park residents hope to address issues with Ramaphosa at mass funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in East London on Wednesday to pay his last respects, joining the families and friends of the teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern.

EAST LONDON - Residents in Scenery Park are hoping to address some of the issues facing their community with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending the funeral service of the 21 Enyobeni Tavern victims.

The young people were found dead at the tavern about 10 days ago.

Only 19 coffins arrived at the mass funeral, while two other families have made alternative burial plans for their loved ones.

Scenery Park youth development member, Maxwell Kamte, has criticised the provincial leaders, saying that they have not been doing much to help the youth in the Eastern Cape.

"They know that thye have to answer to the president. There is a community budget that is being handed over to the councillor, so you budget in terms of our programmes as young people. But we never see such," Kamte said.