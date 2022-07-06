Enyobeni mass funeral: We're losing our future to underage drinking - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy at the funeral service of the teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London on Wednesday.

EAST LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was devastated that 21 young lives were lost in Scenery Park.

Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy at the funeral service of the teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London on Wednesday.

“We have lost our children here. There are parents who will not get to hug or kiss their son or daughter again. We are losing our future generation to the scourge of underage drinking. Alcohol is highly addictive. It is something to be consumed in moderation and responsibly, and only by those who are of the legal age to do so and mature enough to handle its effects.

“We are all affected when these wrong things take hold in our communities. Today, it is somebody else’s child, tomorrow it could be yours. Municipal authorities and local law enforcement officials must heed the calls and complaints from our communities, and not ignore them or not take them seriously."

Nineteen empty coffins arrived at Wednesday’s funeral service.