PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
44 minutes ago

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 5 July 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 14, 16, 18, 31 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 05, 34, 36, 49, 50 PB: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

