PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 5 July 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 14, 16, 18, 31 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 05, 34, 36, 49, 50 PB: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.