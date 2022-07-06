NW Health Dept to deploy mobile clinic after fire at Christiana Clinic

A delegation of executive managers visited the facility to assess the extent of the damage and found that the destruction was such that the facility would not be operational any time soon.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department has had to draw up backup plans after a fire that gutted the Christiana Clinic and parts of the town hall near Bloemhof on Monday night.

A delegation of executive managers visited the facility to assess the extent of the damage and found that the destruction was such that the facility would not be operational any time soon.

Health Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane explains: "The department has taken a decision to accept and implement a recommendation from the management team. There will be a mobile clinic that will be stationed next to that facility that has burned. That will happen immediately."