Mpumalanga police arrest 8 people for N4 blockade

MBOMBELA - Mpumalanga police have arrested eight people following disruptions to traffic on the N4 in Mbombela.

This comes after the taxi and trucking industries downed tools over the high fuel prices.

Petrol 93-octane is up by R2.37 a litre while 95 octane is up by R2.57 a litre.

Diesel, on the other hand, increased between R2.30 and R2.31.

Trucks were used to blockade several roads leading into the Mbombela CBD to protest the fuel hikes.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohala said a majority of the routes had been cleared - with eight people arrested.

"Among them, one is being charged for pointing a firearm, another one for assault and the others for public violence we are continuing to look at the situation.

"We've got our counterparts from the laws enforcements agencies which are the traffic officials that are assisting us to man the road," he explained.