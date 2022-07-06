Grabouw community leaders demand compensation following fire

More than 200 people were displaced and lost all their personal belongings when the fire started at the company and spread to their homes at the waterworks informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders in Grabouw are demanding compensation from a private company following a fire, which destroyed homes at the weekend.

The fire which destroyed the homes started at a private company which is a walking distance away from the waterworks informal settlement.

Phumeza Mcetywa who is one of the community leaders at the waterworks informal settlement said they wanted to be compensated.

She said the incident shouldn’t have occurred - and many people haven’t slept for days as families had to protect the land where their informal structures were built.

“They need assistance to build their houses because they complained that the starter kits from the municipality are very little for them to build their shacks again.”

Community members have also urged the government to build them new houses.