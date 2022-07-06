Enyobeni tavern victims' funeral to be held on Wednesday

Scenery Park is expected to be busy when the funeral takes place at an open field in the township.

EAST LONDON - The funeral service of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni tavern about ten days ago - will take place on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to attend the ceremony.

And while the cause of the deaths is still unknown, many residents were hoping to pay their final respects.

Emotions are expected to be high in the East London township.

The Eastern Cape government will provide transportation to 10 members from each family who lost loved ones.

There are concerns, however, that the venue could be too full to accommodate many people who want to pay their last respects.

“The masses of our people we would love to call upon them to rather stay at home and watch the funeral on TV and social media. Because what we don’t want is a stampede," said community safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

The funeral service is expected to start at 9am.