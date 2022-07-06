Fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital under control - Gauteng Health Dept

Officials said that the fire was contained and confined to a small section of the level 2 parking.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that a fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been brought under control.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday in the unused P2 parking bay.

An investigation by the Hillbrow Police Station has been launched.

The hospital is still reeling from an inferno that gutted parts of the hospital, including the trauma unit last year.