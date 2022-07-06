Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: 'There must be outrage when such things happen' - Kodwa The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern is taking place in Scenery Park in East London. Enyobeni tavern

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern is taking place in Scenery Park in East London. The teenagers died inside the tavern about 10 days ago – the cause of their deaths is not known. Many dignitaries are at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Among those are government ministers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele did not want to give away much regarding the ongoing investigation into what could have led to the deaths of 21 young people.

Cele, though, on Wednesday said that it was all about respecting the families of those who had died.

"Today we are here to mourn and bury our kids and bid them farewell and stay behind to pick up the pieces. There are lots of pieces to pick up," Cele said.

State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa is also there.

This is what he had to say about the mass funeral.

"There must be outrage when such things happen. I mean there are many such things such as Mavuso in Pretoria. I mean, I can't even call it a brothel but there wasn't outrage about it," Kodwa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected here to address the families of the deceased.