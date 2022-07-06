Enyobeni Tavern tragedy draws focus to underage alcohol abuse in SA

The tragic event sent shock waves through the country and drew divided opinions on who should take responsibility.

EAST LONDON - The recent deaths of 21 teenagers at a tavern in East London has thrust into focus the challenges parents are met with in the face of a problem with underage drinking in South Africa.

Questions also remain on how the youngsters were allowed inside the tavern and were served alcohol.

Since the incident, there have been growing calls for parents to take some action to play their part to curb underage drinking.

A mass funeral for the teens will be held on Wednesday in scenery park, in East London.

Locals in Scenery Park said that underage drinking had become the norm.

Drug abuse is also prevalent among the youth of Scenery Park.

The lack of sporting facilities and mentors is also attributed to the problems faced by the youth.

Nomsa Mzimela, who belongs to one of the school governing bodies in Scenery Park, said she feared that the youth here did not have a bright future.

"They misbehave even when they are in schools, they even use drugs when they are in school. So, it is not safe anywhere because they also vandalise our schools, they also love alcohol," she said.

As many parents bid farewell to their loved ones on Wednesday, it is hoped that what took place at the Enyobeni Tavern served as a lesson for the youth not to participate in illegal activities which could have dire consequences on their future.