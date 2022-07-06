CSIR launches programme aimed at empowering SMMEs in renewable energy sector

CSIR experts have stressed the need to intensify innovation that will solve the country's energy as well as its water crisis.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is implementing a programme aimed at empowering SMMEs ahead of South Africa's future energy technologies rollout.

CSIR experts on Wednesday stressed the need to intensify innovation that will solve the country's energy as well as its water crisis.

Acting research group lead for the CSIR's energy centre, Aradhna Pandarum, said their energy industry supported programme was a partnership with various entities in a bid to assist SMMEs.

“The CSIR will be capacitating SMMEs in terms of what opportunities will actually be created in South Africa with renewed energy technologies, that are going to be selected and how do the enterprises actually leverage off these opportunities to build economic growth in South Africa, and create more employment opportunities.

“This is also focusing on technically incubating SMMEs and with this programme, we are partnering with the EWSeta, Black Management Forum in terms of trying to identify how we can help these SMMEs and what is required to improve economic development in South Africa.”