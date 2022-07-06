Cost of living bites Zimbabweans as fuel prices climb to about R30 a litre

Prices are rising on a weekly basis in Zimbabwean supermarkets as the country's dollar loses value against the US dollar in what many are seeing as a terrible throwback to the economic crisis of 2008.

GWERU, ZIMBABWE - The cost of living is biting too in Zimbabwe where fuel costs at least $1.77 cents a litre or – the equivalent of about R30.

Prices are rising every week in supermarkets as the Zimbabwe dollar loses value against the US dollar in what many here are seeing as a terrible throwback to the economic crisis of 2008.

In the central city of Gweru this week, one fuel station was selling petrol for $1.83 cents a litre.

Fuel price hikes are just one of several factors adding to inflationary misery in Zimbabwe.

Bread now retails at around $690 Zimbabwe dollars a loaf - compare that to a teacher’s monthly salary – before allowances of just 20,000 dollars a month.

Nurses and others talk openly about trying to leave Zimbabwe to seek better-paid care work in the UK.

Public servants have already given notice they intend to strike in two weeks’ time for better salaries – a familiar story around the globe these days – but one that for Zimbabweans brings back memories of previous economic hardships around elections in 2008.