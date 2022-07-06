CoCT deploys more traffic, law enforcement officers to help during power cuts

In Khayelitsha, anti-crime activists are concerned that when the lights go out, residents fall prey to criminals.

CAPE TOWN - More than 100 extra traffic and law enforcement officials have hit the streets of Cape Town to keep the peace during power cuts.

In Khayelitsha, anti-crime activists are concerned that when the lights go out, residents fall prey to criminals.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that they'd pulled out all the stops, as we enter stage four on Wednesday.

"We have all our teams on stand-by to assist at any time of the day or night. We've also deployed more than a 100 extra traffic and law enforcement officers to help manage the traffic consequences and to be a visible safety presence in communities at times of load shedding," Hill-Lewis said.