As new fuel prices kick in, struggling motorists worry about impact on pockets

As of midnight, the price of petrol has since gone up by between R2.37c and R2.57c, while the price of diesel has increased by at least R2.30c.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africans wake up to another steep hike in the price of fuel, some say they are simply struggling and are now worried about the impact this will have on their pockets.

The July increase has now tipped the cost of petrol to over R25 per litre.

Some Cape Town motorists are worried about the impact of another massive petrol price hike on their monthly budget.

"I'm looking for a second job, I'm increasing my ways of income. that's the only way" said one motorist.

Another one said: "I'm a broke student, so it hits hard."

A taxi driver complains that he’s putting less money in his pocket because he now forks out more for fuel.

"I'm struggling to even speak about the petrol. And I'm sick and tired of driving a taxi because of petrol," he said.

Others said that they’d been left with no choice but to accept the hikes.

"It is what it is and what can we do? We just have to take the punches and roll with it," one motorist said.

Illuminating paraffin has also increased, by R1.66, while the price of LP gas dropped by R2.18 cents per kilogram.