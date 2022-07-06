After wage deal, Eskom eases power cuts but warns it's a long road to recovery

Businesses and households across the country have been hard-hit by stage 6 power cuts which were implemented due to energy losses blamed on a wildcat strike at Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Hours after inking a deal with striking workers, Eskom has announced the downgrading of the rolling power cuts from Wednesday but has warned that it will take weeks before the system recovers to pre-strike levels.

Stage 5 blackouts will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 10pm.

"The rest of the time, load shedding will be at stage 4 starting at 5 in the morning until 4pm. It will then be between stages 2 and 4. This will apply to Thursday as well," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said that several factors would influence the further easing of the planned outages.

"Depending on several possibilities, including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much-needed repairs to equipment, it is anticipated that load shedding will gradually be lowered to stage 2 by the weekend," he said.