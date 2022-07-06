Go

Action Society accuses Cele of politicising crime in wake of 'shut up' rant

Ian Cameron and Police Minister Bheki Cele faced off in Gugulethu on Tuesday during a community meeting to address crime.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Director of Action Society, Ian Cameron, has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of politicising crime.

Cameron and Cele faced off in Gugulethu on Tuesday during a community meeting to address crime.

Several elderly community members watched as tensions rose in the hall.

Cameron, who is accused of gatecrashing the meeting, criticised the minister for a failure to deploy sufficient law enforcement in hotspot areas.

He said that the shortage in resources made a bad problem even worse, especially in Khayelitsha and Delft where rape and murder remain a cause for concern.

Cameron told Eyewitness News that Cele's political job stood in the way of the department's crime-fighting efforts.

He believes that Cele's now-viral outburst was uncalled for.

"Cele didn’t like the fact that I told him that he was failing his own constitutional mandate and that he was turning crime into a political issue, instead of focusing on the problem at hand. So yes, he lost his temper and he started shouting at me and I was then forcefully removed by police. But we won’t stop speaking out against him and the way he’s abusing his powers for thuggery and police thuggery," Cameron said.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA