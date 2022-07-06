Action Society accuses Cele of politicising crime in wake of 'shut up' rant

Ian Cameron and Police Minister Bheki Cele faced off in Gugulethu on Tuesday during a community meeting to address crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Director of Action Society, Ian Cameron, has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of politicising crime.

Cameron and Cele faced off in Gugulethu on Tuesday during a community meeting to address crime.

Several elderly community members watched as tensions rose in the hall.

Cameron, who is accused of gatecrashing the meeting, criticised the minister for a failure to deploy sufficient law enforcement in hotspot areas.

He said that the shortage in resources made a bad problem even worse, especially in Khayelitsha and Delft where rape and murder remain a cause for concern.

Cameron told Eyewitness News that Cele's political job stood in the way of the department's crime-fighting efforts.

He believes that Cele's now-viral outburst was uncalled for.

"Cele didn’t like the fact that I told him that he was failing his own constitutional mandate and that he was turning crime into a political issue, instead of focusing on the problem at hand. So yes, he lost his temper and he started shouting at me and I was then forcefully removed by police. But we won’t stop speaking out against him and the way he’s abusing his powers for thuggery and police thuggery," Cameron said.