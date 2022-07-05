Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales

The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy.

The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad of 23, including six uncapped players with Handrè Pollard handed the captaincy for the second test against Wales in Bloemfontein

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Evan Roos, who comes in at number 8, have been handed starts while Sharks duo Ntuthuko Mchunu and Grant Williams as well as Ruan Nortje and Deon Fourie will come off the bench for their debuts.

Pieter-Steph du Toit makes a return to the squad after recovering fully from a shoulder surgery.

Only Eben Etzebeth, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and first test match-winner Damian Willemse retain their spots in the reshuffle.

On Monday, assistant coach Deon Davids hinted at the changes to the squad as the side began their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But the test series victory over the Welsh will not be compromised.

“We have a plan for each and every player in the squad. Obviously, we look at that [Wales tests] as a series, not a knockout tournament. We look at it as: 'how can we execute a plan to get the balance right between ensuring that we build on our experience and our depth in the squad but also getting a good result'.”

The Springboks won the opener from Loftus 32-29 following a successful penalty from Willemse after the buzzer.

They will meet again on Saturday 9 July in Bloemfontein at 17:05.

Full Squad:

1 Thomas du Toit

2 Joseph Dweba

3 Trevor Nyakane

4 Eben Etzebeth

5 Marvin Orie

6 Marcell Coetzee

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

8 Evan Roos

9 Jaden Hendrikse

10 Handre Pollard (Captain)

11 Aphelele Fassi

12 Andre Esterhuizen

13 Jesse Kriel

14 Kurt-Lee Arendse

15 Warrick Gelant

Replacements:

16 Malcolm Marx

17 Ntuthuko Mchunu

18 Vincent Koch

19 Ruan Nortje

20 Rynhardt Elstadt

21 Deon Fourie

22 Grant Williams

23 Damian Willemse