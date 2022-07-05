Power restoration in Parys and Vredefort begins after municipality pays debt

The massive bill was incurred after the municipality's network tripped, leaving thousands of people in the dark at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The restoration of power supply to parts of Parys and Vredefort in the Free State has begun after the Ngwathe Local Municipality settled its immediate debt of R1.1 million.

The municipality made the full payment to Eskom on Monday.

Eskom's Stefanie Jansen van Rensburg said the money would be used to repair the damaged equipment.

"Today's repairs will only focus on the hot connections and will only be temporary to assist communities. Another outage will be scheduled to repair the transformer bushings that were also damaged during the overloading incident. Details of this planned outage will be shared with the municipality. Risks of overloading and consequent damage remain, and it is imperative that the municipality invests in upgrading its supply."

Despite settling its bill, the municipality's account is still in arrears of R1.89 billion.

Eskom has hit out at the municipality for failing to keep its account up-to-date as well as for its negligence and jeopardising the power utility's financial sustainability.