Police probing cause of fire at Christiana clinic & town hall

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a clinic and part of the City Town Hall in Christiana in the North West on Monday night.

Emergency teams were called to the scene with firefighters extinguishing the blaze by 10pm.

While the extent of the damage to the two buildings is not yet known, no injuries were reported.

Provincial police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said that forensic teams were expected to arrive at the scene on Tuesday morning to gather evidence about what may have led to the fire.

"We must say that a forensic report takes a while, the isn't a quick feedback. It might take a month or 3 before we know what decision will be taken by forensic experts. It's not a quick process".