Police ministry praises work done to nab WC's most wanted suspect

Yanga Nyalara, also known as 'Bara', was wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes, including multiple killings in Khayelitsha last year.

CAPE TOWN - The national police ministry has praised the investigative work and high-level SAPS operations that led to the arrest of the Western Cape's most wanted man.

Yanga Nyalara, also known as "Bara", was wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes, including multiple killings in Khayelitsha last year.

The 30-year-old has since appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a total of 31 charges.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile attended Monday's proceedings.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba: "The minister of police praised the investigative work and police operations that led to the high profile arrest. The police ministry is also encouraged that the SAPS in the province expect to make more arrests for crimes linked to Nyalara and that communities continue to come forward with valuable information that assists police investigations to deal decisively with crime."

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut explains what charges the Cape's most wanted man faces.

"Besides the six murder charges, the 30-year-old has also ben charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs."