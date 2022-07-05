NW Health Dept awaits feedback after fire damage assessment at Christiana Clinic

Emergency officials who were called to the scene managed to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed the clinic and parts of the town hall with no casualties reported.

JOHANNESBURG - North West health authorities said they were awaiting feedback from a delegation sent to assess the extent of the damage at the Christiana Clinic, which burned down on Monday night.

Emergency officials, who were called to the scene managed to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed the clinic and parts of the town hall with no casualties reported.

The clinic had been providing services and accommodating patients in the area following a fire at the Christiana Hospital in September last year - a forensic investigation later revealed human error was behind that inferno.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has deployed a team led by the department’s health service’s deputy director general to assess the damage and ascertain what may have caused the fire at the Christiana Town Clinic on Monday night.

Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said after the Christiana Hospital fire last year, the blaze at the clinic was a double blow for residents.

“The two facilities being out of the picture means that there is a lot of strain on the resources of the department to ensure that health services are accessible to the community of Christiana and Lekwa Teemane as a whole.”

Lekgethwane said after assessing the damage, the delegation was expected to make recommendations and decisions on the necessary interim interventions to ensure the continued delivery of services.

At the same time, police in the province have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this stage.