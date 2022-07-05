NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light

Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members at Eskom have given the company’s wage offer the green light.

Earlier, trade union Solidarity confirmed that its members also accepted Eskom’s new wage offer.

Union leaders say they expect to sign a settlement agreement when they meet with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.

However, workers have pitched a new demand of a R15,000 once-off payment that will be presented to Eskom.

Leaders of the two unions have just concluded a shop-steward council in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

As the countdown to the conclusion of wage talks at Eskom continues, Eyewitness News understands that union leaders have successfully dissuaded members from making the gratuity demand a deal breaker.

Some of the union branches represented in the meeting wanted as much as R15,000 in once-off cash payments from the struggling power utility.

While the union leaders will table the proposal to Eskom, they say talks would not collapse should the power utility turn them down.

In 2018, Eskom paid workers a once-off R10,000 that accompanied wage increases of between 7% and 7.5%.

However, a lot has changed since then. Not only has the financial position of the company worsened, but more money is being spent on diesel with global diesel prices soaring as power cuts persist.