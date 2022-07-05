NUM, Numsa expected to report back on members' decision on Eskom wage offer

On Tuesday morning, members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will report back on whether they accept or reject Eskom's wage offer.

JOHANNESBURG - Today is D-day for Eskom and its striking employees after weeks of tense wage negotiations.

Thereafter unions will meet with the Eskom management at the centralised bargaining forum in the afternoon to update the company on how the offer has been received.

This while the country endures another day of rolling blackouts.

Following weeks of negotiations, the conclusion of the wage talks between Eskom and its employees could come as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of shop stewards will gather in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning to respond with a "yay" or "nay" to the wage offer.

Unions have been holding mass meetings to explain the new wage offer to their members over the weekend.

"The shop stewards will be reporting the mandate from the members. Thereafter, at around 2pm in the afternoon, we will be going to the central bargaining forum where all the unions are expected to report the mandate from the members. I don't want to say much about it but the response has been positive so far," said NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu.

Eskom has offered workers a 7% wage increase, R400 increases in housing allowance and the reinstatement of conditions of service.