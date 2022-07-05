Go

MPs visit Enyobeni Tavern, raise concerns about how ‘dirty and small’ it is

Members of Parliament's portfolio committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities visited the site on Tuesday where 21 young people died last weekend.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
54 minutes ago

SCENERY PARK - Members of Parliament's portfolio committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities say the Enyobeni Tavern owners have gone to ground.

MPs visited the site on Tuesday where 21 young people died last weekend.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

However, MP Nonhlanhla Ndaba said early indications suggested that the owners were definitely not complying with liquor law regulations.

“You can see it is very dirty, it’s a small place... The way it is, it becomes more congested and is unhealthy.”

WATCH: Inside Enyobeni Tavern where 21 teenagers died

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA