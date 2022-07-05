MPs visit Enyobeni Tavern, raise concerns about how ‘dirty and small’ it is Members of Parliament's portfolio committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities visited the site on Tuesday where 21 young people died last weekend. East London

Scenery Park

Enyobeni tavern SCENERY PARK - Members of Parliament's portfolio committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities say the Enyobeni Tavern owners have gone to ground. MPs visited the site on Tuesday where 21 young people died last weekend. Parliaments Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities visit #EnyobeniTavern members say they are disappointed that the venue is closed @RONALDMASINDA pic.twitter.com/yWOfO1aICz EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022 Preparations for tomorrows mass funeral is under way. The provincial government is also urging residents to watch the funeral from home to avoid overcrowding. #EnyobeniTavern pic.twitter.com/KrMDEiSX4r Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 5, 2022

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

However, MP Nonhlanhla Ndaba said early indications suggested that the owners were definitely not complying with liquor law regulations.

“You can see it is very dirty, it’s a small place... The way it is, it becomes more congested and is unhealthy.”

WATCH: Inside Enyobeni Tavern where 21 teenagers died