Motsoaledi 'worried’ about 2019 system crash affecting SA's economy

CAPE TOWN - Home affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said he was worried that the system crash and loss of data at the Government Printing Works would impact the economy.

The system crash in 2019 also saw the loss of information and scores of CVs of people applying for government jobs.

Motsoaledi and a panel investigating the crash briefed Parliament's home affairs committee on Tuesday.

The Government Printing Works is tasked with producing passports, visas and other related publishing and production services for government institutions.

But in 2019, the entity’s system crashed due to non-compliant electrical installations.

The minister said this could have a security impact and also affect the country’s economy: “The legal profession started showing that they are unable to work, finalise and execute estates because they could not get certain document’s that they want. That also worried me a lot because it can hold the economy to ransom.”

The entity said the crash meant some missing data would never be recovered including CVs and information of people looking for employment.