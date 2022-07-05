Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore
Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of Kelly Khumalo'.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite being hauled over the coals over the mysterious death and subsequent murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, award-winning singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo continues to soar to great heights.
Season three of her reality TV show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, premieres on Showmax on Tuesday, despite the dark cloud that hangs over her head about Meyiwa's death - a case that is currently before the courts.
Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 at Khumalo's mother's house in Vooslorus. The incident is said to have happened in the presence of Khumalo and her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandie; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.
Five menare standing trial in this high-profile and convoluted case.
Reaction to the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star has been strong, with many calling out Netflix for commercialising an ongoing murder trial without providing any answers as well as theorising their own hypotheses on who could have killed the soccer star.
The production has infuriated and confused some viewers.
@netflix SIGNED a deal of R22Million with A murder suspect of Senzo Meyiwa without even thinking of Senzos old mom & family! The deal is all about FILM on Senzos murder!GeneralAPC (@nwaEleberi) June 13, 2022
How can they get the TRUE story thru @KellyKhumaloZA
Khumalo has been called out for her alleged involvement in the case, her recent comments on her relationship with Meyiwa and her reported R22 million deal with Netflix that may see her and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede produce their own docu-series about the events that took place the night of the murder.
KHUMALO SPEAKS OUT ON eNCA
"We have a problem in our country and this is not about just Kelly Khumalo, the musician, but this is about an individual in the pits and the darkest place of wherever it is - where they lose loved ones and justice is not served...", she told eNCA on Monday 4 July, adding that the law was not effective.
"With what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened, I have my family threatened not once, but multiple times and I feel like the law is not coming into place... It is within my right to have protection, not only for myself but also for my family," she said.
