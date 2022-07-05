Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore

Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of Kelly Khumalo'.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being hauled over the coals over the mysterious death and subsequent murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, award-winning singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo continues to soar to great heights.

Season three of her reality TV show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, premieres on Showmax on Tuesday, despite the dark cloud that hangs over her head about Meyiwa's death - a case that is currently before the courts.

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 at Khumalo's mother's house in Vooslorus. The incident is said to have happened in the presence of Khumalo and her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandie; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Five menare standing trial in this high-profile and convoluted case.

Reaction to the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star has been strong, with many calling out Netflix for commercialising an ongoing murder trial without providing any answers as well as theorising their own hypotheses on who could have killed the soccer star.

The production has infuriated and confused some viewers.

Just finished watching the Netflix documentary on the brutal murder of of Senzo Meyiwa, the former @BafanaBafana captain and I am more confused than ever .



I have so many questions right now. pic.twitter.com/AC0fSPU6hf Ayishatu #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@ayishatu_) April 15, 2022