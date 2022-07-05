Hundreds of Grabouw residents in dire need of help following fire

This follows a devastating fire this weekend where more 200 people lost all their belongings.

GRABOUW - Hundreds of people living in Waterworks informal settlement in Grabouw, in the Western Cape, say they have lost all their belongings and in dire need of assistance.

On Tuesday, community members met with local stakeholders including Gift of the Givers.

As you drive into Grabouw, it's business as usual with many people roaming the streets.