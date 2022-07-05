Hundreds of Grabouw residents in dire need of help following fire
This follows a devastating fire this weekend where more 200 people lost all their belongings.
GRABOUW - Hundreds of people living in Waterworks informal settlement in Grabouw, in the Western Cape, say they have lost all their belongings and in dire need of assistance.
On Tuesday, community members met with local stakeholders including Gift of the Givers.
As you drive into Grabouw, it's business as usual with many people roaming the streets.
We're in Grabouw today where close to 200 people lost their homes last week in a fire that broke out last weekend.
However, when you enter the local community hall, it is a different story - close to 300 people are meeting there.
Gift of the Givers came to their rescue with basic supplies and thanked all partners who assisted with food and other essentials.
The organisation's Ali Sably said: “As [Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz] Sooliman always tells us, being a public servant... your work is not in the office. Your work is on the ground.”
Father of two Monwabisi Sefa lost everything and hasn't slept in days: “I don't have a place to sleep, I sleep somewhere here and there, with friends sometimes.”
Some people have been housed at the local community. Community leaders say they would continue to assist the victims of the fire.