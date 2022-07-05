Gordhan chastised by ANC NEC for not clarifying issues plaguing Eskom

Several insiders from the ANC’s NEC shrugged off his input, describing it to Eyewitness News as nothing new.

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) members said that in spite of a report from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on issues plaguing Eskom, there was still no clarity as to why he failed to provide any new or sufficient information about the power cuts.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that it was the same old story with corruption, state capture and sabotage being blamed for the increase in power cuts across the country.

Gordhan has also laid the blame for the power provider’s current woes on striking employees.

South Africa is currently experiencing stage 6 blackouts, in which Eskom cuts 6,000 megawatts from the national grid.

ANC NEC member Gordhan has been chastised by his peers following postponements and the subsequent report into the state of Eskom, with some claiming that he failed to provide full details of what was really happening with the country’s power supplier.

Several insiders from the ANC’s NEC shrugged off his input, describing it to Eyewitness News as nothing new.

Gordhan is said to have continued blaming state capture, corruption and sabotage for the rolling blackouts.

Questions around who was sabotaging Eskom, and by extension the country’s economy, are said to have gone unanswered, with NEC members being informed that the intelligence community was looking into the issue.

With food going off in people’s fridges, continued gridlocks on the roads and businesses grinding to a halt, Gordhan has maintained that a state of emergency was not necessary – this is despite the belief by some in the ANC that one should be declared over the power challenges.