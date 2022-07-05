Eskom: Signing wage deal doesn't immediately end load shedding

The utility had for weeks blamed the rolling frequent power cuts on labour unrest as workers took part in unlawful strikes.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday said the conclusion of a new wage deal with workers did not mean load shedding would immediately come to an end.

However, the relief South Africans have been hoping for will not come about immediately.

At a cost of R1 billion, Eskom has concluded a wage agreement with workers, which will see workers earning 7% more among other adjustments.

Eskom’s head of human resources Elsie Pule said the agreement would help lift some of the pressure from their maintenance backlog.