Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Preparations under way for mass funeral in Scenery Park

Enyobeni tavern deaths EAST LONDON - The mass funeral scheduled to take place in Scenery Park on Wednesday will be held at an open field. The Eastern Cape government has, however, warned that it will control overcrowding at the venue. It has urged many who want to pay their last respects to watch the funeral from home. Funeral arrangements are under way in Scenery Park for the 21 young people who died in #EnyobeniTavern. The mass funeral will take place at an open field. President Cyril Ramaphosa will also be in attendance tomorrow. Updates @RONALDMASINDA pic.twitter.com/avlxEP0Nmx EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022

It's cold comfort for some who want to witness the funeral of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni Tavern last month.

Nkosinathi Msotho lives just a stone's throw away from Enyobeni Tavern.

The elderly man said that the tavern started operating during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

He has been living in the area since 1996 and feels he deserves an opportunity to see the teenagers he saw grow up and pay his last respects.

Msotho also wants to speak directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa if he gets a chance to meet him.

"We’d like to ask him to do something about the establishment that was built by this owner and that it must never again be open for business," Msotho said.

Msotho’s boundary wall has collapsed and he said that it was destroyed by the youth who partied at Enyobeni Tavern and he wants authorities to start doing their job and protect the vulnerable.