Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC officials vow action against non-compliant taverns

EAST LONDON - Buffalo City Municipal officials and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are promising to take swift action against tavern owners who are breaking the law.

The decision follows a visit to various taverns in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 young people lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern just over a week ago.

Some patrons who were at the taverns on Monday during the visit said that they felt that their privacy was being invaded by the officials who were accompanied by law enforcement.

Deputy Mayor Princess Faku visited several taverns in Scenery Park on Monday.