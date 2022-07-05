Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC officials vow action against non-compliant taverns
The decision follows a visit to various taverns in Scenery Park in East London where 21 young people lost their lives in Enyobeni Tavern just over a week ago.
EAST LONDON - Buffalo City Municipal officials and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are promising to take swift action against tavern owners who are breaking the law.
The decision follows a visit to various taverns in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 young people lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern just over a week ago.
Some patrons who were at the taverns on Monday during the visit said that they felt that their privacy was being invaded by the officials who were accompanied by law enforcement.
Deputy Mayor Princess Faku visited several taverns in Scenery Park on Monday.
BCM deputy mayor Princess Faku is visiting 19 taverns in Scenery Park. All of this awareness done following the deaths of young people in #EnyobeniTavern funeral is expected on Wednesday #ewn pic.twitter.com/P6VC8SGumPRonald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 4, 2022
Eastern Cape liquor authorities and BCM officials are conducting inspections at several taverns in Scenery Park. 21 young people died in #EnyobeniTavern last weekend. #ewn pic.twitter.com/oMAZBXxLB8Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 4, 2022
The awareness campaign was not only to check if tavern owners were complying with the law but to also educate patrons about the dangers of alcohol abuse.
"We are coming to look at issues of compliance. Some of these taverns are operating, they have licenses and sometimes they don't comply in terms of the standard of the liquor board," said Faku.
Many patrons were not pleased with her presence.
But tavern owner, Nothombi Zono, said that she had learnt a lot from the information she received from liquor authorities.
"I am very happy with today's visit so that we can see the wrong things that we are doing," said Zono.
Residents claim that they're only seeing authorities out in full force now after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy but the Buffalo City Municipality said that these inspections were conducted every quarter.