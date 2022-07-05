Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement
The deal follows weeks of tensions, that saw a strike at the utility's plants and the return of stage 6 load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and trade unions have signed a new wage agreement on Tuesday afternoon.
This guarantees workers a 7% wage increase across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.
Its a done deal! #Eskom and trade unions are signing a new wage agreement guaranteeing workers 7% wage increases. This follows weeks of tensions, which came to a head through a wildcat/unlawful strike.