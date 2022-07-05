Done deal: Unions and Eskom sign on the dotted line of a wage agreement

The deal follows weeks of tensions, that saw a strike at the utility's plants and the return of stage 6 load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and trade unions have signed a new wage agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

This guarantees workers a 7% wage increase across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.

