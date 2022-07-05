Cosatu calls on govt to continue with fuel levy tax relief

The trade union federation was reacting to the shock increase of more than R2.00 a litre for grades of petrol and diesel.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on the government to continue with its fuel levy tax relief to ease the burden on cash-strapped consumers.

This comes as citizens have to, once again, brace for another massive fuel price hike on Wednesday.

On Monday, the energy department said petrol 93 octane is expected to cost an additional R2.37 per litre while 95 octane will cost an additional R2.57 per litre.

This while price of diesel is also set to increase by between R2.30 and R2.31 per litre.

Moreover, the department announced the temporary reduction in the fuel levy would drop from R1.50 per litre to R0.75.

The government is expected to stop all fuel levy reductions next month.

Cosatu's Matthew Parks said the levy support will prevent the working class from being bled dry.

“We are hoping to engage with government soon. The immediate relief is a tax relief. Before we had R1.50, which they are phasing out. We think it doesn’t make sense to begin phasing it out while we are still in a crisis in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the energy ministry's Robert Maake insists Cosatu's ideas should be submitted to Parliament for consideration.