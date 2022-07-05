Cape Town residents fed up with govt's inability to solve power crisis

The manager at a Parow purified water shop said that business definitely took a dip since the rolling blackouts made a comeback.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents are fed-up over government’s inability to solve Eskom’s ongoing electricity generation challenges.

The utility has since 5am on Tuesday morning introduced stage 4 power cuts.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

South Africans have been gripped by a fresh round of rolling power cuts, which the utility said was due to an unprotected worker strike.

Eskom has warned that as the power generation shortages persist over the coming weeks, blackouts would continue to be implemented at various stages.

The manager at a Parow purified water shop said that business definitely took a dip since the rolling blackouts made a comeback.

"When it's load shedding, our taps don't work because they work with electricity, so the business stands still for two hours and that is twice a day sometimes," the manager said.

Another shop owner explained that the situation left him and his family feeling very exposed to danger.

"We're really in big trouble because it is winter time - it's raining, it's cold. It's also a time where there's skollies around us also and every time they're taking a chance with us, especially with our shopkeeper."

Depending on its workforce fully resuming their duties, the utility anticipates that the rolling power cuts will be lowered to stage 2 by the weekend.